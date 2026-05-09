The cheerful return of the robin

Seeing the first robin of the year is perhaps the most widely recognized harbinger of spring. A few robins, however, seem to stick around throughout the winter in the state.

It might surprise you, but Cornell University’s All About Birds range map shows the robin as a permanent resident over much of the United States, with the exception of a few spots along the northern border in North Dakota and elsewhere. Their breeding range also extends over much of Canada with a winter range in Mexico and the southern U.S.

The American robin was named after the European robin, based on appearance. But they are not particularly closely related. The European robin is a type of flycatcher while the American robin is a type of thrush.

Robins generally produce one brood a year. Nests are constructed in the lower branches of trees, eves, light fixtures, and other structures that will support their nest. The females will lay 3-5 baby blue or sky-blue eggs and incubate them for about two weeks. It might surprise you, but only around one-fourth of the fledglings will make it to November. And overall, only around one-half of all robins will see another birthday.

It is interesting to note that robin populations have increased slightly from 1966-2019 according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey. They are, however, subject to poisoning by pesticides in part due to their habit of feeding on lawns, parks, and other urban and suburban turfs.

And, of course, it is the robin’s song often brightens our days. They must have brightened the days of Arthur Cleveland Bent, as he described their song in his "Life Histories of Familiar North American Birds":

“Cheerily, cherry is a favorite rendering of his song, aptly suggesting by sound and meaning the joyous tenor of the phrases…liquid quality, expression of happy contentment…The robin’s song is so characteristic, with its regular beat, its full round tone, and the robust quality of cheerfulness that pervades it, that we recognize it instantly.”

John James Audubon also seems to have had a soft spot for the robin’s song as well, as noted in his "Birds of America":

“Whenever the sun shines warmly over the earth, the old males tune their pipe, and enliven the neighborhood with their song.”

Make a point to take the time to enjoy that cheery song this summer.