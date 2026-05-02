The surprising strength of spider silk

It has been said that we are often only three feet or so away from a spider. And, of course, seeing a spider web is evidence that they are present in an area. But the next time you see a spider web, you might want to look at it a bit more closely: The spider silk is generating considerable interest and research into the production and applicability of a synthetic spider silk.

Spiders are known to produce at least seven different kinds of silk from abdominal glands. These complex proteins are known for their strength and elasticity, and have been described as being five times stronger than steel while being more flexible than rubber. As one might expect, spider silk serves a variety of functions, including the structural framework of spider webs, wrapping up captured prey, casings for egg sacs, and a spider’s version of a parachute or safety rope which enables the them to float through the air, called “ballooning” or “kiting.”

Collecting enough spider silk for commercial use is not feasible. So, there is considerable research into the production of synthetic spider silk for an increasing array of applications. These applications include the production of artificial ligaments, surgical suture, stronger textiles, and scaffolding for tissue engineering to name a few. Bacteria and yeast, along with transgenic silkworms and goats, have already been used to produce synthetic spider silk.

It might not be long before synthetic spider silk will be a common component of our clothing. Adidas has already marketed a lightweight shoe that is partially constructed of engineered spider silk, and North Face has produced a prototype parka with it incorporated into the fabric. Synthetic spider silk also shows promise in making bulletproof vests (think Kevlar).

And here’s an example of the application of synthetic spider silk that is mind-boggling: A recent article in the March 2026 issue of National Geographic was about synthetic spider silk, and included a photograph of an engineer hanging a 170-pound tractor tire from a 0.35-ounce loop of synthetic spider silk. That’s right – just 0.35 ounces!