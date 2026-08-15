Goldenrods signal the coming of fall

The goldenrods are starting to put on their annual floral show. Much as the pasque flowers in bloom serve as harbingers of spring, the goldenrods are harbingers of fall. They are telling us that the days of summer are numbered and fall is fast approaching.

There are somewhere around ten species of goldenrods native to North Dakota. Canada goldenrod (Solidago canadensis) is probably the most commonly observed goldenrod. It grows to around two to three feet tall and produces a pyramid-shaped inflorescence. Look for it in low prairie, road ditches, and similar sites across the state.

Stiff goldenrod (Oligoneuron rigidum) is also quite common and widespread. It is a little shorter than Canada goldenrod and produces a flat-topped inflorescence which is quite distinctive.

A couple other shorter species, Missouri goldenrod and gray goldenrod are frequently observed on upland prairie.

Consider getting out and walking through some natural areas and taking a closer look at the goldenrods and other wildflowers. And when you encounter a goldenrod, particularly stiff goldenrod, look closely in the flowers for ambush bugs. They are some mean looking dudes! To say they are interesting insects would be an understatement.

Look for ambush bugs on the goldenrods

Ambush bugs are around a half-inch long. Their coloration is variable, but often mottled with pale yellows, greens, and/or browns. And they have a strange shape with massive front legs (think Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biceps) which are used to catch prey.

Ambush bugs are well camouflaged in amongst the yellow flowers of goldenrods. So as their common name implies, they are often observed hiding amongst the goldenrod flowers waiting to “ambush” a smaller unsuspecting insect such as a fly, or small bee. Once caught, the ambush bug then injects its victim with a paralyzing substance and enzymes that liquify the internal organs. It then then sucks out the liquified contents of its victim. All that is left is an empty exoskeleton.