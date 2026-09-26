Exploring North Dakota's tallgrass prairie

Imagine, for a moment, that it is before European settlement and you are in the Red River Valley. Perhaps with the exception of a few trees along the Red River or its tributaries, you are surrounded by grasses growing to heights of four feet or more, along with an array of wildflowers stretching to the horizon. That is tallgrass prairie.

Types of Prairie

There are three prairie types in the Midwest. The tallgrass prairie once dominated the area that has largely become the corn belt. To the west, much of the eastern portions of the Great Plains, is referred to as the mixed-grass prairie. Much of this area has been converted to growing wheat and other small grains. The western portion of the Great Plains to the Rockies is the shortgrass prairie.

In North Dakota, the tallgrass prairie historically dominated the Red River Valley. As the name implies, the tallgrass prairie was dominated by tall grasses that grow to three feet or more. Historically the tallgrass prairie has been estimated to have covered between 140-170 million acres, but I have seen estimates that only 1-4 percent remains.

Seeing Tallgrass Prairie in the Red River Valley

There are, however, a few small tracts of remaining tallgrass prairie in and around the Red River Valley. Two larger tracts in particular come to mind: The Sheyenne National Grasslands consists of several thousand acres of public lands in Richland and Ransom counties. The area is characterized by sandy soils of the deltaic deposits of the ancient Sheyenne River as it flowed into glacial Lake Agassiz.

Although not in North Dakota, just east of Glyndon, Minnesota near Buffalo River State Park is Bluestem Prairie, owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy. Consisting of over 1,300 acres, it is perhaps the best tallgrass prairie in area. The prairie supports over 300 species of plants, including some species of concern such as the small white lady’s slipper and northern gentian.

Consider visiting one or both of these interesting tracts of tallgrass prairie in the near future. You are bound to find some interesting flora and fauna. They are easily accessible, and the Sheyenne National Grasslands also includes several miles of the North Country National Scenic Trail.