Thanksgiving is coming up, so I want to wish you a happy Thanksgiving. No doubt roast turkey will be the centerpiece of most everyone’s meal.

Two turkey species are native to North America. The turkey most Americans are familiar with is the wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) which ranged across wooded areas over much of the United States.

Several subspecies are recognized, for example the eastern wild turkey that ranged over southern Canada and the central and eastern U.S. and the Marriam’s wild turkey of the western U.S. The other species, the Ocellated turkey (Meleagris ocellata) occupied wooded areas of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Turkeys at Thanksgiving

The evidence that turkey was part of the offerings at the first Thanksgiving back in 1600s is apparently sketchy. But it was the wild turkey that over the years has been domesticated to become the white-feathered bird we now associate with Thanksgiving dinner. Domestication is thought to have begun independently from wild turkeys in the American southwest and also Central Mexico somewhere around 2,000 years ago.

Eventually producers selected for white-feathered birds because any small feathers left after processing were hard to see. However, it was not until the 1900s that roast turkey became the centerpiece of our Thanksgiving meal. This year around 90% of Americans are expected to include turkey in their Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkeys in North Dakota

Although the wild turkey is not native to North Dakota, the first of several attempts to establish a population in the state began back in the 1930s. Eventually enough became established so that by the 1950s they were designated as a game bird. Wild turkeys can now be found over much of the state, including wooded river bottoms, the Killdeer Mountains, Pembina Hills, and Turtle Mountain, with a fall as well as spring hunting season. No doubt a few North Dakotans will celebrate Thanksgiving by dining on a turkey harvested in the state.

Although Ben Franklin was not successful in his campaign to get the wild turkey designated as our national bird, the turkey has become firmly established in American culture. Bowlers still brag about getting a “turkey, a person that quits one of their vices unaided does it “cold turkey,” and kids are still making “hand turkeys.”