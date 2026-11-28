Lying along the Mouse River (a.k.a. Souris River) upstream from Minot, near Grano, is the Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge not only serves important functions in fish and wildlife management; it is also an important component of the management of the Mouse River.

The Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge was established in the 1930s to provide breeding grounds for migratory birds and stopover habitat for birds during the spring and fall migrations. It consists of around 10,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie, wooded coulees and bottomlands, meadows, and marshes, along a 35-mile stretch of the Mouse River.

In addition to providing important nesting and migratory stopover habitat for waterfowl, the wetlands, prairie, and woodlands also provide important habitat for other wildlife. That includes breeding habitat for many non-game birds, including Baird’s and LeConte’s sparrows, Sprague’s pipits, upland sandpipers, several warblers, American redstarts, American bitterns, and American avocets.

The importance of the refuge to both resident and migrating birds is exemplified by the American Bird Conservancy designating it as a Globally Important Bird Area. Plus, the refuge has also been designated as critical habitat for the threatened piping plover, and has occasionally served as a stopover location for migrating whooping cranes.

Lamar Gore / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region The Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge has been designated as critical habitat for the threatened piping plover.

The refuge is also home to Lake Darling, a roughly 10,000-acre body of water behind Lake Darling Dam. It serves to help regulate flows downstream for J. Clark Salyer National Wildlife Refuge near Upham, and serves as an important component of the Souris River Flood Control Project. The lake is also a well-known fishery -- no doubt many anglers are getting anxious to get out to catch some jumbo perch through the ice, or perhaps some walleye or northern pike.

By the way, the lake is named for J. N. “Ding” Darling, a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist for the Des Moines Register who President Franklin Roosevelt in 1934 appointed as the first director of Bureau of Biological Survey, designed the first duck stamp, and was instrumental in the formation of the National Wildlife Federation.