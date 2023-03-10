North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston)

Dave Thompson interviews Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston) on North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:



The updated state revenue forecast

Spending on higher education

State employee salaries

Transportation

