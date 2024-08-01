In this episode of the popular Philosophical Currents segment, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota, delves into the topic of aging. Dr. Weinstein discusses the segment's aim to provide a philosophical perspective on current issues, countering the often adversarial and immediate nature of TV news. The conversation touches on societal attitudes towards aging, the challenges and fears associated with growing older, the role of social structures and technology in supporting the elderly, and the ethical responsibilities of society towards aging populations. Dr. Weinstein emphasizes the importance of maintaining intellectual and social engagement for older adults, the influence of memory on perceptions of aging, and the intersection of religion and philosophy in providing meaning and comfort to those facing mortality.