Happy or Content? Rethinking What a Good Life Really Means

We hear a lot about happiness - how to chase it, measure it, and optimize our lives around it. But when people are asked what they truly want, many say something quieter and steadier: contentment. In this edition of Philosophical Currents, UND philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein joins Main Street to explore the difference between happiness and contentment, why our culture often confuses the two, and how community, perspective, and purpose shape what it really means to live well.