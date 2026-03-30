When a Nation Goes to War: Duty, Dissent, and the Moral Divide
What does war demand, not just from soldiers, but from all of us? In this episode of Philosophical Currents, University of North Dakota philosophy professor Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores the tension between everyday life and global conflict, the ethics of just war, and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy. From shared sacrifice and dissent to propaganda and moral uncertainty, this conversation challenges how we think about patriotism, truth, and our role when the nation is at war.