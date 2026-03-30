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Philosophical Currents

When a Nation Goes to War: Duty, Dissent, and the Moral Divide

Published March 30, 2026 at 5:07 PM CDT
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Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota, poses for a portrait. He also offers monthly commentary on Prairie Public’s “Main Street” in the “Philosophical Currents” segment.

What does war demand, not just from soldiers, but from all of us? In this episode of Philosophical Currents, University of North Dakota philosophy professor Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores the tension between everyday life and global conflict, the ethics of just war, and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy. From shared sacrifice and dissent to propaganda and moral uncertainty, this conversation challenges how we think about patriotism, truth, and our role when the nation is at war.

Philosophical Currents
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