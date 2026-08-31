Beyond the Diploma: What Does It Mean to Be Educated?
As students begin a new school year, Philosophical Currents examines a deceptively simple question: What does it mean to be educated? Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein considers the difference between knowledge and wisdom, whether schools should teach students what to think or how to think, and whether preparing someone for employment is the same as preparing that person for life. The conversation also explores the responsibilities that come with education—and why learning should continue long after we leave the classroom.