Empowering Communities: Food Non-Profits Making a Difference in Fargo-Moorhead

This week, Rick talks about food-related non-profits. There are quite a few of them around the Fargo-Moorhead area. Inclluded is a four-minute interview with Anna Sather, the executive director of Farm in the Dell.

Farm in the Dell: This organization manages a huge garden north of Moorhead. They just opened a market that operates from 4 to 6 pm every Thursday through the end of the garden season. Fresh vegetables and flowers will be available. Farm in the Dell pays their special employees with disabilities through a CSA (community-supported agriculture) and by supplying goods to some local restaurants. Their slogan is "transforming disabilities into abilities." There will be a pumpkin patch this fall, and there are also two events left in their "Table to Farm" series.

Heart & Soul Community Café: This is a mobile food truck that offers affordable meals. If someone is hungry and can't afford to pay full price, they get a free or discounted meal. It's basically "pay what you can afford." They often feature local chefs, so the food is very high quality. Check their Facebook page for mobile locations. They partner with Farm in the Dell for the Table to Farm events.

Great Plains Food Bank: This organization serves all of North Dakota and part of western Minnesota. They deliver food to dozens of food pantries around the region and offer a mobile food pantry as well as a new Kitchen Coalition, which provides full meals for those in need. They have nearly 200 partners around the region, including pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. Their mobile food pantries serve dozens of communities. It's an incredible operation that's based not too far from Prairie Public's Fargo office.