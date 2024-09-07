Indigenous Foods

Rick Gion shares details about the growing interest in Indigenous foodways in the Midwest, particularly in Fargo, North Dakota. He mentions Tee's Tacos, a new restaurant opening soon at 1203 1st Ave N in downtown Fargo, which will feature frybread tacos and "indigi bowls" made with ingredients like wild rice, bison meat, and wild mushrooms. The restaurant is run by Tanya "Tee" Red Road and also features art from local Native artist Anna Johnson. Rick interviews Tanya.

Gion also highlights Native chefs Candice Stock and Edward Rodriguez, who have hosted special dinners featuring Indigenous ingredients at BernBaum's, a restaurant in Fargo. He recalls attending one such dinner in October, where the dishes were particularly memorable.

Additionally, Gion discusses "The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen," a book by Sean Sherman, a well-known Indigenous chef and owner of Owamni in Minneapolis. While Sherman rejects frybread as colonialist food, he promotes other traditional ingredients like wild rice, beans, corn, and berries. Gion interviewed Sherman during his visit to Moorhead in 2023, where Sherman cooked shredded duck with berry sauce.