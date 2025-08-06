© 2025
Prairie Plates

Peter Schultz: Olive Oil, Origins, and the Art of Eating Well

Published August 6, 2025 at 4:39 PM CDT
Rick Gion

Peter Schultz - olive oil importer, art lover, and former Concordia professor - talks about his unique connection to Greece, the roots of his olive oil project, and what makes his small-batch, gravity-filtered oil so special. From its antioxidant-rich, unfiltered composition to its yearly flavor variations, Schultz explains how tradition and terroir shape each bottle. Peter shares simple, delicious ways to enjoy it - from fresh tomatoes and flake salt to Mediterranean bean salad - and discusses the growing science behind olive oil's powerful health benefits.

