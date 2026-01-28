Fresh, From the Heart: Maria’s HomeStyle Mexican Comes to Fargo

Prairie Plates talks with Maria Ostos, owner of the new Maria’s HomeStyle Mexican Restaurant in downtown Fargo. The brick-and-mortar spot grew out of Maria’s popular food truck and features California-style freshness rooted in family tradition.Maria shares how recipes passed down from her Guadalajara-born grandmother shape the menu, which ranges from breakfast burritos and chilaquiles to tortas and street tacos. Also discussed is her hands-on tamale-making classes and how cooking runs in the family, including her son, Chef Edward Rodriguez, formerly of the now-closed downtown favorite BernBaum’s.