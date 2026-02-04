Award-Winning Hotdish and Giving Back at Rosewild

On this edition of Prairie Plates, we visit with Justin Clark, general manager of Rosewild at The Jasper Hotel. Fresh off winning both Grand Champion and People's Choice at the Fargo Hotdish Festival, Clark talks about what sets Rosewild's cooking apart and how the restaurant's Eat Local, Give Local initiative is helping provide school lunches and healthy snacks for children in need. It's a conversation about great food, community pride, and cooking with purpose