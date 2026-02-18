India Clay Oven - Surjit Saroya

Surjit Saroya, owner of India Clay Oven, joined us from the Prairie Public Bismarck studio to talk about building a beloved local restaurant and bringing Indian food to downtown Bismarck.

India Clay Oven recently took top honors at the Downtown Bismarck Burger Slam with its standout Maharaja Burger — a lamb burger layered with cumin, coriander, garam masala, cilantro, and mint. Surjit shares the inspiration behind the award-winning creation and how his restaurant has become a special part of Bismarck’s food scene.

Listen to Surjit's full conversation with Prairie Plates host Rick Gion above.