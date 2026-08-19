Alicia Underlee Nelson highlights the must-visit food destinations in North Dakota

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion talks with foodie, photographer, and travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson about her new book, "100 Things to Do in North Dakota Before You Die." The book recommends must-see spots in North Dakota — from the Badlands to the International Peace Garden — and it also includes a section for Food & Drink. Listen to the interview above to learn about the restaurants and cafés featured in the new book.

You can find out more about Alicia's adventures on her Prairie Style File Facebook page.

Restaurants mentioned in this interview include:

