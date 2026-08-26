Rhombus Guys celebrates 15 years in downtown Fargo

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion talks with Drew Balstad, general manager of Rhombus Guys in downtown Fargo — an eclectic restaurant that features premium pizzas, a full bar, and a rooftop patio overlooking parts of downtown Fargo.

The restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary this Saturday, August 29, with food and drink specials all day and a rooftop movie at 10pm. They're also encouraging former employees to stop by that day to enjoy a free pizza.