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Prairie Plates

Rhombus Guys celebrates 15 years in downtown Fargo

Published August 26, 2026 at 12:29 PM CDT
Rhombus Guys | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
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Prairie Public
Rhombus Guys | Prairie Public

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion talks with Drew Balstad, general manager of Rhombus Guys in downtown Fargo — an eclectic restaurant that features premium pizzas, a full bar, and a rooftop patio overlooking parts of downtown Fargo.

The restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary this Saturday, August 29, with food and drink specials all day and a rooftop movie at 10pm. They're also encouraging former employees to stop by that day to enjoy a free pizza.

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