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Prairie Plates

Growing Together Community Gardens serves hundreds of Fargo-Moorhead families

Published September 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Growing Together Community Gardens | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
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Prairie Public
Growing Together Community Gardens | Prairie Public

On this week's Prairie Plates, Rick Gion and Erik Deatherage tour a large garden at Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral in south Fargo, affiliated with Growing Together Community Gardens

The organization started with one garden in 2006 and has since grown into a network of 10 community gardens, with a mission to support New Americans in the community. They sell fresh produce at a seasonal weekly. market at Gethsemane, and also supply produce to many non-profits and food pantries in the community.

That work has taken on added challenges as immigration enforcement and the broader political climate have created uncertainty for some of the communities the organization serves. Listen to the interview above as we hear from director and co-founder Jack Wood, vice president Eric Hegg, and other garden volunteers about those challenges, and the importance of continuing to build community through the gardens.

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