Introducing: The Great American Folk Show Podcast

We're excited to announce a podcast adaptation of The Great American Folk Show!

Hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, The Great American Folk Show Podcast features interviews, music, poetry, and more — curated from the show's beloved radio broadcast, with some bonus content to boot.

The first episode premieres Saturday, October 28, with future episodes releasing twice every month. Don't miss an episode — subscribe today!

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public in Fargo, North Dakota.

Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT.