Episode 18 | Doug Paisley, Cary Morin, Evelyn Hensrud

Episode 18 features acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Doug Paisley, the roots-infused pastoral Americana of Cary Morin, and late Grand Forks lefse-maker and author of "Making Lefse Like Grandma," Evelyn Hensrud.

Plus, host Tom Brosseau and producer Erik Deatherage pick their next Bob Dylan, and in their recurring segment "Greatness," they highlight two more exceptional albums that stand the test of time.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.