Episode 21 | Tish Hinojosa, Willow & Jessie, Hattie Whitehead, Emma Katka, Bill Thomas

Episode 21 features Tejano/country musician Tish Hinojosa, banjo duo Willow Osborne and Jessie Blue Eads, UK musician Hattie Whitehead, and North Dakota poet Emma Katka.

Plus, Tom talks with retired Prairie Public radio director, Bill Thomas, who shares a folk song.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.