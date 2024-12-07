Episode 23 | Selena Godden, Sima Cunningham, Chatham Rabbits, Joselyn & Don, and Susan Caraher

Episode 23 features English poet Selena Godden, Chicago musician Sima Cunningham, new music from Chatham Rabbits, and a monologue from folk duo Joselyn & Don.

Plus, Tom visits with Susan Caraher of the Grand Forks Historical Commission about the Grand Forks Metropolitan Opera House.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.