Episode 28 | Nadine Khouri, Whiting Tennis, Kris Hitchcock, Rose City Band, Richard Lofgren

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 28 features singer-songwriter Nadine Khouri, painter and musician Whiting Tennis, country-rock artist Kris Hitchcock, and Rose City Band. Plus, folk singer Richard Lofgren from Kenmare, North Dakota.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.