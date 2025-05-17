Episode 38 | Jeffery Broussard, Tony Kamel, Brandon Kruger, Reema, John R. Miller

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 38 features Zydeco legend Jeffery Broussard, Grammy Award-nominated singer Tony Kamel, North Dakota musician Brandon Kruger, London singer-songwriter Reema, and Americana artist John R. Miller.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.