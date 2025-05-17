© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Great American Folk Show

Episode 38 | Jeffery Broussard, Tony Kamel, Brandon Kruger, Reema, John R. Miller

Published May 17, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 38 features Zydeco legend Jeffery Broussard, Grammy Award-nominated singer Tony Kamel, North Dakota musician Brandon Kruger, London singer-songwriter Reema, and Americana artist John R. Miller.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

The Great American Folk Show
Stay Connected