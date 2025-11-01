Episode 52 | Courtney Hartman, Erika Kulnys, Damn Tall Buildings, Karla Hutton, and Marilyn Hagerty

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 52 features bluegrass guitarist Courtney Hartman, Canadian songwriter Erika Kulnys, swing and bluegrass trio Damn Tall Buildings, and Americana artist Karla Hutton.

Plus, Tom’s last interview with the legendary Grand Forks Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty, who died this year at age 99.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.