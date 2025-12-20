Episode 57 | Chamomile and Whiskey, Mimi Pallette, Lillian King, Daniel Stepp, and Seth Lakeman featuring Ian Anderson

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 57 features Celtic rockers Chamomile and Whiskey, Argentinian singer Mimi Pallette, Chicago singer-songwriter Lillian King, and songwriter Daniel Stepp. Plus, a Christmas tune from Seth Lakeman featuring Ian Anderson.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.