Episode 58 | Kim Moberg, Diane Coll, Barry Walker Jr., The Amber Grove, and Terry Dullum

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 58 features Alaska singer-songwriter Kim Moberg, singer and therapist Diane Coll, experimental jazz/ambient musician Barry Walker Jr., and soulful acoustic collective The Amber Grove.

Plus, Tom talks with retired Grand Forks news anchor Terry Dullum about his 40-year career.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.