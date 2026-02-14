Episode 60 | Pert Near Sandstone, Sebastian Steinberg, Jim White, and The Hip Snacks

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 60 features Minneapolis band Pert Near Sandstone, a poem from Soul Coughing bassist Sebastian Steinberg, an unreleased song from singer-songwriter Jim White, and Denver band The Hip Snacks. Plus, we pay tribute to the late comedian Catherine O’Hara.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.