The Great American Folk Show

Episode 61 | Allen Dobb, Setting, JT Woodhouse & The Leaves of Grass, and Greg Boyer

Published March 7, 2026 at 4:50 PM CST
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 61 features Canadian country musician Allen Dobb, North Carolina instrumental band Setting, poems set to music from JT Woodhouse & The Leaves of Grass, and storytelling singer-songwriter Greg Boyer.

Plus, Tom previews his summer residency in Medora, North Dakota.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

