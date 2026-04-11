Episode 65 | Adam Gaffney, Pressgang Mutiny, Florence Dore, Andy Thomas, Susie Philipsen

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 65 features singer-songwriter Adam Gaffney, sea chanty group Pressgang Mutiny, musician and English professor Florence Dore, rock and honky tonk music from Andy Thomas, and Seattle musician Susie Philipsen.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.