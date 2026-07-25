Episode 73 | Kristin McClement, Donald Lindsay, Matty Simpson, V Torres, and Thomas Dolby

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 73 features English singer-songwriter Kristin McClement, traditional Scottish musician Donald Lindsay, singer-songwriter Matty Simpson, and indie-pop artist V Torres.

Plus, Prairie Public’s Erik Deatherage interviews English musician and record producer Thomas Dolby.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.