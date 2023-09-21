September FM Symphony - the Notorious RBP, Joyous Running and Rachmaninov Dances

The Notorious RBP is the very celebrated violinist Rachel Barton Pine, and she plays two contrasting pieces with the Fargo Moorhead Symphony — Sarasate's flamboyant Carmen Fantasy and Sylvie Bodorova's lyrical Concerto for the Flowers. Quinn Martin is a composer from Dallas who has been getting a lot of attention and performance — his piece the FM Symphony is doing is from an all-but concerto, Joyous, the piece is called Running. They and Christopher Zimmerman discuss the pieces, as well as the Rachmaninov Symphonic Dances, that are on the program.

From the FM Symphony —

Masterworks 1 | The Notorious RBP Saturday, September 23, 7:30 pm Sunday, September 24, 2:00 pm Music Director Christopher Zimmerman Violinist Rachel Barton Pine

From poverty to prodigy, RACHEL BARTON PINE overcame incredible life challenges to become an internationally renowned soloist and passionate classical music advocate. Read Rachel’s incredible story here.

Running from Joyous Trilogy — Quinn Mason

Concerto of the Flowers – Sylvie Bodorova – with Rachel Barton Pine

Carmen Fantasy – Pablo Sarasate – with Rachel Barton Pine

Symphonic Dances – Sergei Rachmaninov

Pre-Concert Talks: Enjoy Chris Zimmerman’s informal chats about the music with our guest artists 45 minutes before every concert in Beckwith Recital Hall.

Saturday, September 23, 6:45 pm Sunday, September 24, 1:15 pm