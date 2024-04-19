Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra presents an "American Celebration"

The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony is wrapping up its 2023-24 concert season this weekend with Masterworks 5 — American Celebration.

The symphony, together with orchestras across the country, is joining a nationwide commission for “Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue” to be performed in all fifty states. The performances are Saturday, April 20, at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 21, at 2pm at the NDSU Festival Concert Hall.

Main Street visited with longtime Music Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Zimmerman, about the upcoming performances. Listen above.

