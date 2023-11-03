Curt Olds, New Opera Director, Previews Celebration Concert

The Celebration Concert is October 28th at Reineke Concert Hall (NDSU) at 7:30. Curt Olds talks with Bill Thomas about the concert and about the upcoming season.

From their website —

"We kick off the 2023-2024 season with a concert celebrating our 55th Season and welcoming our new General Director to Fargo Moorhead Opera! This concert will include some of the most beloved opera arias and ensembles sung by a variety of local artists and will also feature a performance by Curt Olds, our newly appointed General Director! It's going to be a terrific evening highlighting many of your favorite operatic and musical theater “hits” from Mozart to Bernstein and everything in-between!"

For more information and to get tickets, go to fmopera.org.

