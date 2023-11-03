© 2023
Curt Olds, New Opera Director, Previews Celebration Concert

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Bill Thomas
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
Curt Olds, New Manager of the Fargo Moorhead Opera
Fargo Moorhead Opera
Curt Olds, New Manager of the Fargo Moorhead Opera

The Celebration Concert is October 28th at Reineke Concert Hall (NDSU) at 7:30. Curt Olds talks with Bill Thomas about the concert and about the upcoming season.
From their website —
"We kick off the 2023-2024 season with a concert celebrating our 55th Season and welcoming our new General Director to Fargo Moorhead Opera! This concert will include some of the most beloved opera arias and ensembles sung by a variety of local artists and will also feature a performance by Curt Olds, our newly appointed General Director! It's going to be a terrific evening highlighting many of your favorite operatic and musical theater “hits” from Mozart to Bernstein and everything in-between!"
For more information and to get tickets, go to fmopera.org.
