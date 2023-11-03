© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Meet Curt Olds, New FM Opera Director

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Bill Thomas
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
Curt Olds, FM Opera Director, also performs
Curtolds.com
Curt Olds, FM Opera Director, is also a performer

The new General Director of the FM Opera talks about his background and hopes with taking on a new post.

Curt Olds is taking on what he says is an opera company that is just what one wants these days — small enough to be nimble and able to operate on a workable budget — but big enough to be good. That quality he also attributes the FM Opera's having a great talent pool that is either local or has a connection to us. Having grown up in Butte, Montana, he is not intimidated by northern winters. Hear his discussion with Bill Thomas.

More about the Fargo-Moorhead Opera at https://www.fmopera.org/home.
