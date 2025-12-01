What Mike's Playing: Todd Snider

Alt-country-folk troubadour Todd Snider died last month after a reported bout of pneumonia. The Oregon-born, East Nashville–based, often satirical singer-songwriter had been in the news not long before his death for allegedly being assaulted in Salt Lake City and for later making threats against medical staff after resisting discharge from a hospital there.

Following his death, however, numerous musicians paid tribute to Snider for his kindness and mentorship, and fans recalled his hilarious and tender songs as well as his signature self-effacing, comical stage banter. In this edition of What Mike Olson’s Playing, learn why Todd Snider is a mainstay on Prairie Public’s Into the Music program.