January 22, 2023: One Book, One ND featuring author John Enger

Sunday, January 22, at 5pm — Tune in to hear a One Book, One ND discussion featuring author John Enger.

Prairie Public radio director Bill Thomas interviews author John Enger about his debut novel, "Radium."

About John Enger

John Enger has always told stories for a living. As a journalist, he tracked down local legends and hermits, and put himself in hair raising situations to record the sort of voices rarely heard in media. His award-winning work reached one million listeners each week on Minnesota Public Radio, and countless more through the dozens of platforms that pick up his stories. He left journalism last year to pursue woodworking and fiction writing.

Truth can be slippery. Enger still chases it. Novels are made up. Lies, by definition. But in his debut novel, Radium, Enger portrays the world he sees. A version of rural America that can’t fit in a four minute radio story. He builds his characters with empathy — writes their flaws in clean lines. He gives them strength to rise up and be redeemed, or not redeemed, if they so choose. And there’s truth in that, as well. Is there not?