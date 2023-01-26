January 29, 2023: One Book, One North Dakota on "Red Nation Rising"

Sunday, January 29, at 5pm — Tune in to hear a One Book, One ND discussion featuring "Red Nation Rising" authors David Correia, Melanie Yazzie, Nick Estes, and Jennifer Nez Denetdale.

About "Red Nation Rising"

Red Nation Rising is the first book ever to investigate and explain the violent dynamics of bordertowns. Bordertowns are white-dominated towns and cities that operate according to the same political and spatial logics as all other American towns and cities. The difference is that these settlements get their name from their location at the borders of current-day reservation boundaries, which separates the territory of sovereign Native nations from lands claimed by the United States.