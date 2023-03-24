March 26, 2023: One Book One ND presents "Deserts to Mountaintops"

From HumanitiesND's One Book One North Dakota: Deserts to Mountaintops is a new book with 22 segments that features "Empowering stories of survival, tenacity, and resilience highlight these women’s incredible ability to finally choose themselves."

Lead author Jessica Buchanan was kidnapped in Somalia and held in the desert for three months until rescued. She interviews three contributors who are from North Dakota: Sue Muraida, Lonna Whiting, and Ruth Hetland. They tell their stories and talk about how writing about it helped.