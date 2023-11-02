November 5, 2023: Should Artists Be Allowed to Borrow from Cultures Besides Their Own?

Sunday, November 5, 2023:

Hear an Open To Debate discussion about cultural appropriation.

Modern art, runway fashion, and music today are in the middle of a cultural reckoning, where artists must find a balance between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation.

Those in support of borrowing say placing restrictions on what artists can be inspired by may stifle artistic expression. Those against it say doing so erases a tradition’s context while echoing past mistreatment. Now we debate: Should Artists Be Allowed to Borrow From Cultures Besides Their Own?