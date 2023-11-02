© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Public Presents

November 5, 2023: Should Artists Be Allowed to Borrow from Cultures Besides Their Own?

Published November 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT

Sunday, November 5, 2023:

Hear an Open To Debate discussion about cultural appropriation.

Modern art, runway fashion, and music today are in the middle of a cultural reckoning, where artists must find a balance between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation.

Those in support of borrowing say placing restrictions on what artists can be inspired by may stifle artistic expression. Those against it say doing so erases a tradition’s context while echoing past mistreatment. Now we debate: Should Artists Be Allowed to Borrow From Cultures Besides Their Own?

Tags
Prairie Public Presents Prairie Public Presents
Stay Connected
Related Content