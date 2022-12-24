The Great American Folk Show: Christmas Special!

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 58 is a Great American Folk Show Christmas Special! The episode features actor John C. Reilly with A Chicago Christmas Story, Scottish singer-songwriter Pauline Alexander, Baltimore photographer Chinwe Edeani, bluegrass player Trey Hensley, and Tom Brosseau and Heidi Gluck sing “Under African Skies.” Plus, a Dakota Diners visit to Little Cottage Cafe in Bismarck.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

Connect with the show

Instagram | Facebook