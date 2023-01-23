Aoife O'Donovan on "Age of Apathy"

Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan is well-known to public radio listeners, as she was a frequent guest on "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Live From Here with Chris Thile." She’s one of the founding members of the band Crooked Still, and part of the trio I’m With Her with Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz.

Last year, Aoife released "Age of Apathy," an album that has received critical acclaim — including Grammy nominations for Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song.

She joined The Great American Folk Show to talk about the album, the touring lifestyle, and what inspires her. Listen to her conversation with host Tom Brosseau above.