The Great American Folk Show

Throwing Rocks: Forest River Outdoor Bonspiel

Published February 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
Tom's Lounge
Facebook
Outdoor Bonspiel in Forest River, North Dakota (2022)

For some, the Olympics are a reminder of how great curling is. Many might not play it themselves, but they’ll sure enjoy watching it on TV. Others patron their local curling club — they curl when they’re able, and enjoy the season of “bonspiel,” or curling tournaments.

As those who advocate for it can attest, curling is a sport for everyone. In the state of North Dakota, there are 11 official curling clubs: Bismarck, Hazen, Watford City, Grand Forks, Drayton, Crosby, Fargo, Devils Lake, Williston, Minot and Grafton.

But there is a twelfth curling club … sort of. That's where we're taking you there on today’s segment of “Throwing Rocks.”

Every February for the past 30 years, Tom’s Lounge — the local bar in Forest River, North Dakota — has hosted an outdoor bonspiel. Some 40 teams took part this year. For a town of 100-some inhabitants, Forest River more than doubles its size during the three-day event.

Listen above as Tom Brosseau heads to Forest River to talk to Sara Ness at Tom’s Lounge about the annual Forest River Outdoor Bonspiel.

The Great American Folk Show Curling
