Throwing Rocks: Forest River Outdoor Bonspiel

For some, the Olympics are a reminder of how great curling is. Many might not play it themselves, but they’ll sure enjoy watching it on TV. Others patron their local curling club — they curl when they’re able, and enjoy the season of “bonspiel,” or curling tournaments.

As those who advocate for it can attest, curling is a sport for everyone. In the state of North Dakota, there are 11 official curling clubs: Bismarck, Hazen, Watford City, Grand Forks, Drayton, Crosby, Fargo, Devils Lake, Williston, Minot and Grafton.

But there is a twelfth curling club … sort of. That's where we're taking you there on today’s segment of “Throwing Rocks.”

Every February for the past 30 years, Tom’s Lounge — the local bar in Forest River, North Dakota — has hosted an outdoor bonspiel. Some 40 teams took part this year. For a town of 100-some inhabitants, Forest River more than doubles its size during the three-day event.

Listen above as Tom Brosseau heads to Forest River to talk to Sara Ness at Tom’s Lounge about the annual Forest River Outdoor Bonspiel.