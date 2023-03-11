© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
The Great American Folk Show

The Great American Folk Show: Episode 68

Published March 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST
Photo: Eric and Jackie Hylden
The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 68 features musician Johanna Samuels, singer Kinky Friedman, writer Liz Blood, and folk duo Joselyn & Don. Plus, chef Summer Peterson shares “Mom’s Beef Stew.”

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

