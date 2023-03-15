Steven Den Toom, German Luthier

German luthier Steven Den Toom is a notable classical guitar maker for a couple of reasons: Firstly, the exquisiteness of his work. He built a gleaming, vibrant-sounding classical guitar amidst the uncertainty of the lockdown, which changed his career.

Secondly, he’s a new face to the world of classical guitar making — and not just any new face. For a classical guitar luthier, he’s quite young at only 26 years old. He’s passionate and daring, but he also knows the tradition quite well.

Listen above to hear his story. Plus, classical guitarist Heike Matthiesen performs "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" by Francisco Tárrega on one of Steven’s guitars.

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show: Episode 67. Find new episodes every Saturday at 5pm.