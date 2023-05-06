The Great American Folk Show: Episode 74

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 74 features musicians Lisa O’Neill, Billie Marten, and Ron Franz, and painter Sarah Kraning. Plus, a Dakota Diners visit to Momos n More in Fargo.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

