The Great American Folk Show: Episode 90

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 90 features Ontario musician Cat Clyde, Norwegian Americana musician Ole Kirkeng, instrumental band Lonesome Ace String Band, and Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz on their new album, “The Song of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry.”

Plus, an interview on North Dakota’s oldest and most beloved boot and saddle repair shop, Bray’s Saddlery in Minot.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

