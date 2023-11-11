The Great American Folk Show: Episode 92

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 92 features music from Americana duo Last Birds, singer-songwriter Brendan Melia, Grand Forks singer Michael Marcotte, and singer-songwriter David Wilcox. Plus, an interview about Kenny’s Music Shoppe in Grand Forks, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

